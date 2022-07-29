Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 351.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,748 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 15,373 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 538.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 779,884 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,446,000 after buying an additional 657,670 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 539,943 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $42,305,000 after purchasing an additional 387,324 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,099,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,072,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,656,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $208,159,000 after purchasing an additional 238,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 2.2 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

NYSE LPX opened at $62.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

