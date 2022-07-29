Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPC shares. Barclays cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of EPC opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

