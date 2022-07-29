Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Increased to GBX 45 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.73) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 61 ($0.73) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 56 ($0.67).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 45.19 ($0.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 645.86. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.67). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 43.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 46.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.71%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Harmeen Mehta purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($10,361.45). In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Harmeen Mehta purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($10,361.45). Also, insider William Chalmers bought 149,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($77,664.22).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

