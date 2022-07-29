Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 1.4 %

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $28.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $581.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

