Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,804 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,804 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Heartland Express worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $886,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,913,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Express to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Heartland Express Stock Up 3.1 %
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.
Heartland Express Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.
Heartland Express Profile
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
