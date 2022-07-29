Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,804 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,804 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Heartland Express worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $886,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,913,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Express to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Heartland Express Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.49. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

Heartland Express Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.