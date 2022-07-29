Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth about $4,562,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PS Business Parks in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PS Business Parks Price Performance

PS Business Parks Announces Dividend

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $187.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.43. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.58 and a 1-year high of $189.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.2168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

About PS Business Parks

(Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.