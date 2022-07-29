Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 166.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the first quarter worth $236,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Price Performance

NASDAQ NWE opened at $55.85 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $65.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sidoti lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

