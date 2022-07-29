Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Dynex Capital worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dynex Capital by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 2,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 2,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 6,562 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 388,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,729 shares of company stock valued at $151,058 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their price target on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $16.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $622.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $18.15.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 254.84% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

