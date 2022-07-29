Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 301,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 34,929 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth $3,914,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 51,748 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 403,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 118,957 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 63,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading cut their target price on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Insider Activity

Dynex Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 6,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $100,070.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,919,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 9,729 shares of company stock worth $151,058 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $16.84 on Friday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $622.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 254.84% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Dynex Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.