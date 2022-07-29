Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Heritage Financial worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 83,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $141,290.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,760.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heritage Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $26.04 on Friday. Heritage Financial Co. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.33.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

