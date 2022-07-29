Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter worth about $310,000. 40.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCY opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mercury General had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -249.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

