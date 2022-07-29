Credit Suisse Group Increases McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $287.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $285.00 to $287.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.77.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $263.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.73. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

