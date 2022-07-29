Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.23. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.4957 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

