Arizona State Retirement System Buys 881 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,114,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,374,000 after acquiring an additional 578,810 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,975,000 after buying an additional 350,400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 802,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,896,000 after buying an additional 258,712 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 384,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,466,000 after buying an additional 197,774 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.7 %

DGX opened at $135.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.52.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,012 shares of company stock worth $46,920,991 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

