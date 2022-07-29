Jefferies Financial Group Lowers McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $298.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $306.00 to $298.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.77.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $263.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.73. McDonald’s has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

