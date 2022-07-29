Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $236,000 in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.57.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.6 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $140.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.23. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

