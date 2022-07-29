Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $179.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

