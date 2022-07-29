Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $179.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

