Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 310 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,855,000. 55I LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,042 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

SUSL opened at $71.05 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $63.72 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.55.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

