Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 14,460 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 289.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $45,169.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,389.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOD stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $661.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

