Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 481.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.78.

AWK stock opened at $155.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.45 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

