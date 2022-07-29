CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 15.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 108.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 600,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,957,000 after purchasing an additional 95,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of KMX opened at $97.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.04. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

