Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,554,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 170,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,093,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,504,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,801,000 after purchasing an additional 68,299 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $152.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,273.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.94. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

