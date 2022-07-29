Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 560 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 4,307.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $375,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 20.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $215,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 66.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.67.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $256.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

