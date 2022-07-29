Clearstead Advisors LLC Takes $167,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $129.21 on Friday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $108.22 and a one year high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.31.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.17). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

