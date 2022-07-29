iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

ACWI stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $81.26 and a one year high of $107.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.39.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

