Clearstead Advisors LLC Takes Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEWR. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 248,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,639,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 600,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,463,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,927,258.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $173,406.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,430.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,463,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,927,258.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,101. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEWR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $61.57 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.91.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 74.08% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.92 million. Equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

