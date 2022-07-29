Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGRN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 598.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 22,869 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BGRN opened at $48.70 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.82.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

