Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,704,000 after acquiring an additional 466,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,062,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,967,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,304,000 after purchasing an additional 264,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,473,000 after purchasing an additional 64,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,192,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,079,000 after purchasing an additional 295,152 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Republic Services Trading Up 3.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

NYSE RSG opened at $137.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

