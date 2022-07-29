Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.46 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

