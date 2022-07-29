Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Preformed Line Products worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 17.0% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $54.97 and a twelve month high of $74.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $296.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.22 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is currently 9.72%.

About Preformed Line Products

(Get Rating)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Further Reading

