Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 122,510 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536,288 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.30% of Matador Resources worth $80,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Matador Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Matador Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR opened at $56.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

