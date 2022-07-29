iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 87.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,253,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $227.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.