Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218,019 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 195,954 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of HP worth $81,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in HP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,619 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $822,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in HP by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in HP by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.89 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.69.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

