Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,280,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137,562 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $77,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 401.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSCC opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $865,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,331,997.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $865,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,331,997.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $184,028.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,836,890.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,533,685 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

