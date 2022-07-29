Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Fortive by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 77,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 33.3% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 30.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,294,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,726,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

FTV opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.91. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

