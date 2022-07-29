Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.12% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,539,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 130,258 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 376,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 177,395 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $652.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.45. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $11.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 156.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director John Markels purchased 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $25,032.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,865.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.