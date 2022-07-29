Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 2,486 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 63.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,181,000 after purchasing an additional 329,720 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Schlumberger by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 55,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.93. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.15.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

