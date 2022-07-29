Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $960,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $10,379,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

Shares of BIIB opened at $214.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.73 and a 200-day moving average of $210.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $351.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

