Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $81,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 131,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 292.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $208.50 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.01 and a 200-day moving average of $211.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -133.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

