Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 42,306 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,306 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $20,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $391,267,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $188,685,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,019,000 after acquiring an additional 808,143 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,480,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $33,484,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:UL opened at $48.34 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.4555 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

