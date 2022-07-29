Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 34 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 818 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

SBA Communications Price Performance

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,993. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $334.67 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $286.41 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.51 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.25.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.