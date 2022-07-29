Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in AMETEK by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 44,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 174,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 133.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.70.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.63 and its 200 day moving average is $125.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.