Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys Shares of 40,000 iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.30% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,558,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,667,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,771,000 after acquiring an additional 209,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,126,000 after acquiring an additional 132,779 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,240,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 84,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $27.02.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

