Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $79.31 Million Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 67,349 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.29% of UniFirst worth $79,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in UniFirst by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Stock Performance

NYSE:UNF opened at $193.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.57. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.90. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $232.75.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.61 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.86%. UniFirst’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.