Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

MFC stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

