Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 625,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,048 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.58% of Eagle Materials worth $78,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EXP opened at $123.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.34 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

