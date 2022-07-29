Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 785 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 462.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 30.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $338,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 190,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,888,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 190,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,888,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $683,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 220,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,065,721.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,103 shares of company stock worth $1,556,669. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $65.00 target price on Patrick Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $60.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.79 and a fifty-two week high of $88.79.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

