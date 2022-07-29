Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 32,224 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Medtronic worth $79,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $93.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

