Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,829 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.06% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at $265,857.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at $265,857.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 4,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $39,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,493 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. The business had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Articles

